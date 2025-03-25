Logan Paul Reveals Dana White Ignored His UFC 300 Fight Request

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Conor McGregor previously claimed he had agreed to a boxing exhibition with Logan Paul back in December. Paul had expressed interest in trying MMA after achieving success in boxing and WWE, but McGregor stated that the fight fell apart due to UFC's lack of interest. He wasn’t sure about WWE’s position, though.

Since then, talk about Paul transitioning into MMA has quieted down, but he remains open to the idea. Recently, UFC star Tom Aspinall appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where Paul discussed the possibility of making an MMA debut. He expressed that he would take a fight against the right opponent but clarified, “I could get one for the right opponent. But it wouldn’t be a DDP, dude. I’m not fighting for a world title. Or f*ck it, let’s get it [laughs].”

When asked if he’d approached UFC management about fighting, Paul revealed that he had attempted to contact Dana White. "I did. I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him, I said, ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in The Sphere.’ Yeah, they basically completely ignored me [laughs], which I think spoke volumes. Haven’t bothered him about it since. But I think for the right fight, the amount of money, man, I’m an entertainer at the end of the day."