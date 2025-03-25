Stephanie Vaquer Defends Two Titles on WWE NXT Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE NXT is set to air live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The following matchups have been confirmed for the Tuesday, March 25, 2025 episode of NXT:

⚡Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)

⚡Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)

⚡Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)