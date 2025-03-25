Stephanie Vaquer Defends Two Titles on WWE NXT Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE NXT is set to air live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The following matchups have been confirmed for the Tuesday, March 25, 2025 episode of NXT:
⚡Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)
⚡Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)
⚡Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)
TOMORROW on #WWENXT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2025
😤 @Steph_Vaquer defends the NXT Women's Championship against @Jaida_Parkerwwe
🏆 @LexisKingWWE and @WWEJeVonEvans battle for the Heritage Cup
👊 @Steph_Vaquer and @FallonHenleyWWE square off for the Women's North American Title
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Mo52JUYYxG