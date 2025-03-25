WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie Vaquer Defends Two Titles on WWE NXT Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2025

WWE NXT is set to air live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The following matchups have been confirmed for the Tuesday, March 25, 2025 episode of NXT:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s North American Title)

Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Heritage Cup)


