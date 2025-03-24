Mike Bailey Hopes to Finally Face Kenny Omega One-on-One Following AEW Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mike Bailey is set to compete for the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty in a high-profile three-way match against Kenny Omega and Ricochet. Despite the opportunity, Bailey made it clear that his ultimate goal is still a singles bout with Omega.

Speaking in a new vlog, Bailey expressed his ongoing desire for a one-on-one match with the former AEW World Champion.

“I am not getting the match I wanted yet, which is me versus Kenny Omega,” Bailey admitted. “We’re going to have to wait for that one. But at Dynasty, it is going to be Speedball Mike Bailey versus Ricochet versus Kenny Omega. I’m not going to make excuses, I’m not going to say anything about Ricochet stealing the win. It’s just another obstacle, just another hurdle that I’ll have to overcome.”

Bailey shared his hopes of using the three-way bout as a stepping stone, with the intention of setting up the dream match further down the line.

“This is the plan now. We adjust on the fly, we make it work. Win the International Championship at Dynasty, then defend it in a singles match against Kenny Omega. Then I can finally get the match that I want after that. It’s going to be a long road. We’ve got some time. I’m going to have to stay on top until then, stay strong, but we can do it. That was a hell of a match.”

AEW Dynasty is scheduled to take place on April 6 and will air live on pay-per-view.