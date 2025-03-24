WWE WrestleMania 41 Contract Signing Set for SmackDown in London

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE will feature a high-stakes WrestleMania contract signing during this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in London.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are all scheduled to appear on the show for the official signing of their WrestleMania triple threat match contract. The match was confirmed following a chaotic brawl involving the trio last week. CM Punk made the contract signing announcement during a promo on the latest episode of WWE Raw.

In the promo, Punk teased that the segment might not go as smoothly as expected. He emphasized that he intends to examine the contract thoroughly to ensure it brings him closer to his ultimate goal.

“I cannot wait to get my hands on this contract,” Punk said. “I want to read the fine print, and I want to see if this contract, if this match, gets me any closer to what I want or if it is just going to be another rug pull from the powers that be.”

Punk also reignited tensions with Reigns and Rollins, echoing sentiments from his controversial AEW All Out 2022 media scrum by suggesting he is once again working with "children." He ended the promo with a pointed reminder of his influence on their careers, saying he was the one who brought The Shield into WWE—and now, he is looking forward to taking both men out of it.

Friday’s episode of SmackDown will take place at The O2 in London. In addition to the contract signing, the following matches have also been announced:

⚡WWE United States Champion LA Knight will defend his title against Braun Strowman

⚡WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will put their titles on the line against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)