Drew McIntyre Predicts a UK WrestleMania is Inevitable

Drew McIntyre believes that a WrestleMania in the UK is only a matter of time. The discussion around hosting the event in England has intensified in recent years, especially after John Cena brought it up during Money in the Bank 2023 in London and Mayor Sadiq Khan's commitment to making it happen.

Following the success of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, McIntyre is optimistic. He shared his thoughts with The Daily Star, stating, “These days, I have a very different mindset than what I used to have, in that anything and everything is possible. It’s not just that there’s going to be a big show in the UK at some point. I believe there is going to be a WrestleMania.”

He humorously remarked about Cena's claim to credit, asserting, “I said it first that there would be a Mania in the UK before Cena started running around trying to take credit. Drew McIntyre said it first because I know it’s going to happen eventually.”