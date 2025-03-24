Dark Side of the Ring Explores Mick Foley's Psychology and Hell in a Cell

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dark Side of the Ring returns with a captivating season featuring ten episodes, including a deep dive into the iconic Hell in a Cell match involving Mick Foley and The Undertaker. Executive Producer Evan Husney elaborates on the psychological approach to Foley’s story, emphasizing his commitment to performance art in wrestling.

Husney stated, “We’ve always wanted to try and get his story...While many stories about Foley exist, few explore the psychological aspects of his approach to wrestling.” This season aims to shed light on Foley's motivation and the profound impact his career has on his family.

Husney sees Foley's first Hell in a Cell match as a defining wrestling moment, highlighting the dramatic stakes and storytelling that unfolded. He aims to convey the risks involved in wrestling and how these experiences resonate with Foley’s family, particularly through personal reflections from his daughter, Noelle.

Despite its loose ties to WWE, Husney expresses hope for future collaboration, recognizing the awkward dynamics surrounding their stories.

Season six of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on VICE on Tuesday, March 25.