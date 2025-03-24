WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Dark Side of the Ring Explores Mick Foley's Psychology and Hell in a Cell

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

Dark Side of the Ring Explores Mick Foley's Psychology and Hell in a Cell

Dark Side of the Ring returns with a captivating season featuring ten episodes, including a deep dive into the iconic Hell in a Cell match involving Mick Foley and The Undertaker. Executive Producer Evan Husney elaborates on the psychological approach to Foley’s story, emphasizing his commitment to performance art in wrestling.

Husney stated, “We’ve always wanted to try and get his story...While many stories about Foley exist, few explore the psychological aspects of his approach to wrestling.” This season aims to shed light on Foley's motivation and the profound impact his career has on his family.

Husney sees Foley's first Hell in a Cell match as a defining wrestling moment, highlighting the dramatic stakes and storytelling that unfolded. He aims to convey the risks involved in wrestling and how these experiences resonate with Foley’s family, particularly through personal reflections from his daughter, Noelle.

Despite its loose ties to WWE, Husney expresses hope for future collaboration, recognizing the awkward dynamics surrounding their stories.

Season six of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on VICE on Tuesday, March 25.


Tags: #wwe #mick foley #hell in a cell #dark side of the ring #vice #vice tv

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π