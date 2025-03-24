Dixie Carter Announces the Passing of Her Mother Janice Carter

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter is mourning the loss of her mother, Janice Carter, who has sadly passed away. The news was shared by Dixie in a heartfelt social media tribute, where she remembered her mother as the foundation of their family and a woman of unwavering strength and faith.

Janice Carter, alongside her husband Bob, co-founded Panda Energy International in 1982. The independent power company played a significant role in professional wrestling history by financially backing TNA Wrestling during its early years. The Carters' support through Panda Energy was instrumental in keeping the promotion alive during challenging times, particularly after TNA lost its lead investor in 2002. It was then that Dixie, who had been working in public relations for TNA, encouraged her parents to purchase the company. Their decision helped ensure the promotion's survival and paved the way for what it would become in later years.

In her emotional tribute, Dixie wrote:

“I’m heartbroken that my precious mama passed away last night. I’m heartbroken for all selfish reasons. I will miss her in more ways than I could ever count. It’s such a surreal feeling and I know the weight of it has not hit me yet. I will survive knowing she is with God and surrounded by her family in heaven. Please pray for our family as we have lost our Honies, our rock. She was the most amazing mom and I have been so blessed in countless ways by her. She loved her family fiercely and there was nothing more important except her love for God. She was beautiful, smart, a great businesswoman, giving, tough, and always helping others. I will live every day for the rest of my life trying to do the same and to make you proud. I love you so much, mama. I’m going to miss you like crazy!!”

Janice Carter leaves behind a lasting legacy both in business and wrestling. Her unwavering support for her family and her faith have left an indelible mark on those who knew her. Today, TNA continues to operate under Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which acquired the company from Dixie Carter in 2017—a testament to the foundation Janice helped build.