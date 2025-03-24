WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Pat McAfee Returns to Commentary for WWE Raw in Scotland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

Pat McAfee Returns to Commentary for WWE Raw in Scotland

Pat McAfee was absent from last week's WWE Raw broadcast in Brussels, Belgium, with Corey Graves stepping in alongside Michael Cole for commentary duties.

McAfee has now confirmed that he is currently in Scotland and will be back behind the announce desk for tonight’s episode of Raw, which airs this afternoon.

The card for the show includes several high-profile matches and appearances:

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will face one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the same building.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is set to go one-on-one with Penta.

Chad Gable will take on Dragon Lee.

⚡Jey Uso will team with a mystery partner to battle Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

CM Punk is also scheduled to appear.


Tags: #wwe #raw #glasgow #scotland #uk #united kingdom #pat mcafee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π