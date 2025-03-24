Pat McAfee Returns to Commentary for WWE Raw in Scotland

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

Pat McAfee was absent from last week's WWE Raw broadcast in Brussels, Belgium, with Corey Graves stepping in alongside Michael Cole for commentary duties.

McAfee has now confirmed that he is currently in Scotland and will be back behind the announce desk for tonight’s episode of Raw, which airs this afternoon.

The card for the show includes several high-profile matches and appearances:

⚡WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will face one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez.

⚡WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be in the same building.

⚡WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is set to go one-on-one with Penta.

⚡Chad Gable will take on Dragon Lee.

⚡Jey Uso will team with a mystery partner to battle Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

⚡CM Punk is also scheduled to appear.