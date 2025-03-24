WWE Uploads 46 Historic Pay-Per-Views to Netflix for International Fans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's relationship with Netflix continues to expand internationally, with a huge library of classic content now available to fans outside the United States. While Monday Night Raw has been streaming live on Netflix in the U.S. since January, fans in markets such as the United Kingdom and Canada are now able to enjoy even more WWE content through the streaming platform.

Following the end of the WWE Network internationally, WWE has been gradually uploading iconic pay-per-view events and special programming to Netflix for its global audience. Most recently, fans in the UK have gained access to a massive collection of pay-per-view events spanning decades of WWE history. This includes every edition of shows like Armageddon, Backlash, Elimination Chamber, Extreme Rules, Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania, among many others.

In addition to pay-per-views, WWE has also made available episodes of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, all NXT TakeOver events, and several major and select episodes from the NXT brand. Fans can also find some original programming, including WWE Raw Classics presented by Big E.

This move significantly boosts the accessibility of WWE’s extensive library for international fans and continues WWE’s ongoing commitment to global streaming accessibility through its new partnership with Netflix.