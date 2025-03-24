The Natural Disasters Confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Natural Disasters are officially heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Originally reported by WrestleVotes, the legendary tag team was said to be among the inductees for this year's Hall of Fame class. That speculation was soon confirmed by Fred Ottman—known to fans as Typhoon—during a recent interview with Bill Apter. WWE has now made the announcement official, solidifying the duo’s place in Hall of Fame history.

During the 1990s, The Natural Disasters made their mark in WWE with their massive stature and hard-hitting wrestling style. Best remembered for their intense rivalry with teams such as the Legion of Doom, the duo had initially clashed as fierce opponents before ultimately joining forces. Their alliance led to a reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.



Though their time as a tag team was relatively brief, WWE acknowledges the former champions as key contributors to the company’s growth, standing alongside several other legendary tag teams from that era.

