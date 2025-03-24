WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Young Fan’s Rude Gesture Toward Chris Jericho on AEW Collision Sparks Viral Buzz

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

During the March 23rd edition of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho confronted Bandido following Bandido’s win over Johnny TV. The post-match encounter quickly escalated when Bandido punched Jericho and seized his Gravity mask, hinting at a future clash between the two.

Meanwhile, a separate, non-televised moment involving Jericho and a fan has captured significant attention online. AEW posted an exclusive clip to social media, spotlighting Jericho’s interaction with a young girl seated ringside. The video, which has already neared 300,000 views on X, shows the child flipping off Jericho twice and mocking him over his age and fitness level.

The viral moment even drew a strong reaction from Mercedes Moné, who commented publicly that she would have slapped the child had the situation involved her.


