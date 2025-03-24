Young Fan’s Rude Gesture Toward Chris Jericho on AEW Collision Sparks Viral Buzz

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the March 23rd edition of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho confronted Bandido following Bandido’s win over Johnny TV. The post-match encounter quickly escalated when Bandido punched Jericho and seized his Gravity mask, hinting at a future clash between the two.

Meanwhile, a separate, non-televised moment involving Jericho and a fan has captured significant attention online. AEW posted an exclusive clip to social media, spotlighting Jericho’s interaction with a young girl seated ringside. The video, which has already neared 300,000 views on X, shows the child flipping off Jericho twice and mocking him over his age and fitness level.

The viral moment even drew a strong reaction from Mercedes Moné, who commented publicly that she would have slapped the child had the situation involved her.