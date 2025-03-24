WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Preview For Live Show Today In Glasgow, Scotland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 24, 2025 episode:

CM Punk will speak live

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)


