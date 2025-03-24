WWE Raw Preview For Live Show Today In Glasgow, Scotland

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 24, 2025 episode:

⚡ CM Punk will speak live



⚡Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee



⚡Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof

⚡WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

⚡ WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

⚡ Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)