WWE Raw Preview For Live Show Today In Glasgow, Scotland

WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 24, 2025 episode:
⚡ CM Punk will speak live
⚡Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee
⚡Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof
⚡WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta
⚡ WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
⚡ Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)
