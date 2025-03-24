Chris Bey Returns to the Ring for the First Time Since Neck Surgery

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

For the first time since sustaining a serious neck injury in October, Chris Bey made a heartfelt return to the ring.

The moment took place at the Future Stars of Wrestling Benefit for Bey event on Sunday, shortly after Karrion Kross faced off against Hammerstone. Following the match, Bey appeared before the live crowd and made his way down to the ring, where he was greeted with roaring chants of “Bey’s house.” Among those in the audience was Swerve Strickland, who was seen showing his support.

Bey took the mic and shared a message of gratitude and love, saying, “I love everyone, including AJ Francis.” He then called out his longtime TNA tag team partner Ace Austin, who joined him in the ring. The two embraced, and Bey addressed the fans directly.

“I love you, I thank you, I am nothing without you,” he told the crowd in Las Vegas.

Back in October, Bey underwent major neck surgery following an injury at a TNA Impact taping. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he explained the severity of the procedure, detailing how his C6 and C7 vertebrae were fused, along with his C6 to T1 from the back due to spinal cord damage.

When asked about a potential in-ring return, Bey left the door open, simply saying: “Never say never.”