AEW Spring BreakThru Set for April 16, Will Mark Historic Episode Milestone

AEW is gearing up for a milestone celebration with a special edition of AEW Dynamite scheduled for next month.

During Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday, it was revealed that the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite will air live on April 16 from Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to highlight the significance of the upcoming broadcast, which will mark a historic moment for professional wrestling on Turner Sports.

“Do not miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 289, Wednesday, April 16 in Boston, AEW Spring BreakThru! We will celebrate AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history!” Khan posted.

This milestone signifies AEW Dynamite surpassing WCW Monday Nitro, which aired 288 episodes between 1995 and 2001. Dynamite initially launched on TNT in 2019 and made the transition to TBS in 2022.

Looking ahead, AEW will present its next pay-per-view, Dynasty, on April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Additionally, during Saturday’s announcements, the company confirmed that Ring of Honor’s next event, Supercard of Honor, is set for May 2 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.