New Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

AEW has confirmed several additions to the lineup for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

During the most recent episode of Collision, it was revealed that Kenny Omega will return to in-ring competition, taking on Blake Christian in singles action. This bout marks Omega’s first match since defeating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution to win the AEW International Championship.

Looking ahead, Omega is also scheduled to defend his title at AEW Dynasty on April 6 in a triple threat match against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, FTR will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview segment. This follows growing friction with The Undisputed Kingdom, intensified by Dax Harwood’s abrupt departure during a post-match standoff.

Additionally, Kyle Fletcher will step back into the ring for the first time in weeks as he faces Brody King in a singles contest.

Updated AEW Dynamite Card:

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King

FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone


