Bill Mercer, Former WCCW Announcer, Passes at 99

Bill Mercer, the esteemed WCCW announcer from 1982 to 1987, has passed away at the age of 99, as announced by Mean Green Sports. The details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed.

Starting his career as a news reporter in Dallas, Mercer reported on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He transitioned into sportscasting, providing play-by-play for minor league baseball and later moving to the majors with the Texas Rangers during their inaugural season in 1972. His career included broadcasting for the AFL's Dallas Texans, the Dallas Cowboys, and covering both football and basketball for the Southwest Conference.

Mercer served as WCCW's play-by-play commentator in the 1980s but had a long history with wrestling dating back to the 1950s. He began as a wrestling announcer in Oklahoma, continuing in Dallas when he moved there. In the 1970s, he also announced for Saturday Night Wrestling at the Sportatorium alongside Marc Lawrence.

