Two High-Stakes Matches Added to WWE Raw in Glasgow

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two new bouts have been officially added to the lineup for Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

Bron Breakker is now set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. The matchup comes after Penta challenged Breakker on last week's Raw and later assisted him in fending off an attack by The Judgment Day in the show’s closing moments.

Also confirmed is a match between Dragon Lee and Chad Gable. The contest follows weeks of tension, as members of the LWO have been ambushed by a mysterious masked individual believed to be Gable.

The announcements were made by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Sunday, who also revealed that Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the same night.

This edition of Raw will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and will stream live on Netflix at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Updated Lineup for WWE Raw (March 24):

⚡Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

⚡ Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

⚡ Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

⚡ Jey Uso & a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

⚡ CM Punk appearance

⚡ Cody Rhodes & John Cena appearance