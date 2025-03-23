Mark Henry Returns to WWE Under New Legends Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mark Henry has officially signed a WWE Legends deal, marking his return to the company after four years away. Henry had previously been with AEW from May 2021 until May 2024.

The announcement came via a video shared by Ringside Collectibles, where Henry personally revealed the news. His return to WWE also coincides with a new Mattel action figure currently in development, as well as his inclusion as downloadable content (DLC) in the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game.

While back under the WWE banner, Henry continues his work as CEO of the All Caribbean Wrestling promotion. He recently discussed the project on Josh Nason’s Punch Out podcast.

Henry made a brief on-screen appearance last August during an episode of Raw in Austin, Texas. He was spotted in the crowd alongside his son Jacob, who had signed a WWE NIL deal just a few weeks prior.

Following the debut of Raw on Netflix, Henry also spoke with TMZ Sports about Hulk Hogan's appearance on the show. Reflecting on past controversies, Henry revealed he once tried to help Hogan in the wake of his 2015 scandal involving racist remarks.

“He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That’s what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away,” Henry said. “You know, I offered to say, ‘Hey, let’s do a tour of the Black colleges, law schools, and explain what happened.’ And he didn’t want to do that.”