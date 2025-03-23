AEW Confirms ROH Supercard of Honor Date and Location

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has officially announced the details for Ring of Honor’s next major event, confirming that the 2025 Supercard of Honor will take place on Friday, May 2 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Early access for premium seating will begin on March 25. A pre-sale for general tickets opens March 27, with the full public on-sale date scheduled for March 31.

The promotional poster for the event features several top ROH champions and stars: current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, ROH Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes, and ROH World Television Champion Komander.

Notably, this marks the first time since Tony Khan acquired the company in 2022 that Supercard of Honor will not be held during WrestleMania weekend. Traditionally, ROH has presented the annual show in the same city or surrounding area as WWE’s flagship event, capitalizing on the influx of wrestling fans.

Last year’s Supercard of Honor featured several key moments, including Mark Briscoe capturing the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston, Athena successfully defending the ROH Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida, and Billie Starkz winning the inaugural ROH Women’s Television Championship by defeating Queen Aminata in the tournament finals.