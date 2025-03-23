WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Giulia Returns to WWE NXT and Attacks Cora Jade After Title Loss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 23, 2025

Giulia Returns to WWE NXT and Attacks Cora Jade After Title Loss

Giulia has officially returned to NXT following her recent title loss to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE's decision to book a double title match and have Giulia take the loss stemmed from two underlying issues: a minor injury she was recovering from and an ongoing visa matter that affected her availability.

Now back in action, Giulia made her presence felt at a recent NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, where she launched a fierce and unexpected attack on Cora Jade. The confrontation suggests a new rivalry is set to unfold between the two, likely culminating in a featured match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

With this surprise appearance, Giulia has swiftly reasserted herself as a dominant force within the NXT women’s division.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt live #results #giulia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π