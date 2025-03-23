Giulia Returns to WWE NXT and Attacks Cora Jade After Title Loss

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Giulia has officially returned to NXT following her recent title loss to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE's decision to book a double title match and have Giulia take the loss stemmed from two underlying issues: a minor injury she was recovering from and an ongoing visa matter that affected her availability.

Now back in action, Giulia made her presence felt at a recent NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, where she launched a fierce and unexpected attack on Cora Jade. The confrontation suggests a new rivalry is set to unfold between the two, likely culminating in a featured match at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

With this surprise appearance, Giulia has swiftly reasserted herself as a dominant force within the NXT women’s division.