Gable Steveson’s Undefeated Season Ends in NCAA Championship Loss

Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent NCAA wrestling history by defeating top-seeded Gable Steveson with a narrow 5-4 victory in the NCAA National Championship heavyweight final.

Steveson, widely considered one of the most dominant heavyweight wrestlers in collegiate history, entered the match with an unblemished 17-0 season record. Prior to this bout, he had only suffered two defeats in his entire NCAA career, both during his freshman year.

Steveson’s impressive amateur career led to a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021. He transitioned to full-time training with the company shortly after signing and made several appearances at NXT live events and WWE SmackDown dark matches. Despite the early promise, his only televised WWE match ended in a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT Premium Live Event in 2023. He was released from WWE last year.