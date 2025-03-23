WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sheamus Returns to WWE Ring in Belfast and Challenges for Intercontinental Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 23, 2025

Sheamus made a much-anticipated return to in-ring competition at a WWE live event held in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event marked his first appearance since competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble and reignited speculation around his pursuit of championship gold.

Wasting no time, Sheamus turned his focus to a title that has long eluded him—the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He issued a direct challenge to current champion Bron Breakker in an intense showdown that had the Belfast crowd fully engaged. Despite a valiant effort, Sheamus was unable to dethrone Breakker and claim the elusive title.

The event also featured several standout moments and high-stakes matchups, with the full results provided below:

Rey Mysterio defeated Finn Balor

Charlotte Flair defeated Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Sheamus

⚡ WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) defeated Michin

⚡ WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk ended in a double count out

⚡ CM Punk landed a GTS on Gunther following the match

⚡ WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

⚡ Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes

⚡ Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso defeated Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

⚡ WWE Undisputed Championship - Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa


