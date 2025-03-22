Jim Cornette Deserves WWE Hall of Fame Spot, Says Tony Schiavone

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tony Schiavone recently addressed the absence of Jim Cornette from the WWE Hall of Fame during the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast. When asked about the omission, Schiavone did not hold back in expressing his view, calling the situation “silly” and firmly stating that Cornette should already be in. “Darren Staley says, ‘When will Corny get in as Jim Cornette?’ Why isn’t he in there now? I think that’s silly. He should be in there,” Schiavone remarked.

Jim Cornette remains one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling, largely due to his candid and often controversial takes on the industry. His tenure with WWE began in 1993, where he made an impact as a manager for high-profile names such as Yokozuna, Vader, and The British Bulldog. Beyond his on-screen role, Cornette was also involved behind the scenes, lending his creative input and utilizing his experience from Smoky Mountain Wrestling to influence WWE’s programming.

However, Cornette’s traditionalist wrestling mindset frequently clashed with WWE’s growing emphasis on entertainment over in-ring storytelling. His resistance to the company’s evolving direction often put him at odds with Vince McMahon and others in the upper ranks of management.

Following his main roster stint, Cornette transitioned into WWE’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), where he played a key role in shaping the early careers of future megastars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. Despite his contributions, his outspoken demeanor continued to stir tension, eventually leading to his departure from the company in the mid-2000s.

Cornette made a rare return to WWE television in 2017 when he inducted The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express into the Hall of Fame—his last official appearance to date. Whether WWE will eventually decide to recognize his influential, albeit divisive, legacy with a Hall of Fame induction remains uncertain.