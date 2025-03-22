RVD Eyes Possible Future as Manager to Former WWE NXT Champion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has revealed interest in mentoring a current NXT star, expressing his openness to managing her in the future.

Van Dam, who has made a number of guest appearances with WWE in recent months, recently spoke about a specific talent he connected with during a backstage interaction on NXT. Speaking on B4 The Bell, the former ECW Champion named Kelani Jordan as someone he would be happy to manage.

Reflecting on their moment together behind the scenes during the November 6 edition of NXT at the iconic 2300 Arena, Van Dam said:

“I’m just going to throw this out there because it popped into my head, Kelani Jordan. I am on board. We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second.

“We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer, I’ll be her manager.”

Kelani Jordan has previously credited Rob Van Dam as a major influence on her style, particularly his agility and high-flying offense. Their interaction backstage sparked interest among fans, with some already imagining the pairing of Jordan’s athleticism and RVD’s veteran presence as a strong on-screen alliance.

Jordan made history earlier this year by becoming the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion, capturing the title in a six-woman ladder match at Battleground 2024. Her reign lasted 140 days before she dropped the championship to Fallon Henley.

With RVD’s endorsement now public, speculation is likely to grow about whether WWE might consider pairing the legend with one of NXT’s fastest-rising stars in an official capacity.