Jade Cargill Vows Revenge After First Singles Loss in WWE

During the March 21 edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill suffered her first singles pinfall loss since joining WWE in September 2023, losing to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. However, interference from Naomi played a key role in Cargill's defeat.

Cargill took to X, vowing not to let the loss define her and promising Naomi that retribution was coming. This marked just the third pinfall loss of Cargill’s career, with her previous defeats coming at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 against Kris Statlander and in her final AEW match.

Since her WWE debut at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where she attacked Naomi, the rivalry between the two has continued to heat up. Naomi confirmed her involvement in the November 2024 attack, claiming it was for herself and Bianca Belair, though Belair distanced herself from Naomi.

Cargill is determined to get back on track and continue her dominance. While a potential WrestleMania 41 matchup is not yet confirmed, fans can expect to see Cargill and Naomi face off in the near future.