WWE Vault Unveils Rare Unseen WCW Live in England Show from 1993

WWE Vault has released the full, previously unseen WCW Live in England show from March 13, 1993. The event features a series of exciting matchups, including:
⚡Johnny B. Badd vs. Scott Flamingo
⚡Maxx Payne vs. Michael Hayes
⚡Barry Windham & Rick Rude vs. Dustin Rhodes & Van Hammer
⚡Davey Boy Smith vs. Vinnie Vegas (aka Kevin Nash)
⚡Big Van Vader vs. Cactus Jack
⚡Sting vs. Paul Orndorff
This rare footage offers fans the opportunity to experience some of the most iconic wrestlers of the era in action on British soil.