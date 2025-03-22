WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Zelina Vega's WWE SmackDown Mishap: Wardrobe Malfunction Forces Quick Production Fix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 22, 2025

Zelina Vega encountered an unexpected setback during her match on SmackDown, though it had nothing to do with Piper Niven.

On WWE's latest European SmackDown broadcast, Vega experienced a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her match, prompting the production team to spring into action. The incident occurred as she faced Piper Niven, and the screen blacked out twice. The second blackout took place just as Vega was preparing to deliver her signature 619.

While the international audience saw the live broadcast unfold, WWE ensured that viewers in the U.S. remained unaware of the mishap. The footage was edited for the American broadcast, with alternate camera angles used to prevent any "compromising" shots from being shown. As a result, U.S. fans saw no interruptions or blackouts and were largely unaware of the incident.

Tags: #wwe #zelina vega #smackdown

