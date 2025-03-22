WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday Preview for Tonight’s Event in Omaha, NE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 22, 2025

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight after NCAA March Madness on TNT and MAX, bringing you a taped show from the Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's what’s on the lineup for the March 22, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday:

Max Caster’s open challenge

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Rocky Romero, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe

Backstage Reaction to Shocking Jon Moxley Spot on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley, who had just successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Cope at the Revolution pay-per-view, put his title on the [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 22, 2025 11:32AM


