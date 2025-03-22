AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday Preview for Tonight’s Event in Omaha, NE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight after NCAA March Madness on TNT and MAX, bringing you a taped show from the Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's what’s on the lineup for the March 22, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday:

⚡Max Caster’s open challenge

⚡Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

⚡TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

⚡Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Rocky Romero, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe