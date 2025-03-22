AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday Preview for Tonight’s Event in Omaha, NE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight after NCAA March Madness on TNT and MAX, bringing you a taped show from the Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska.
Here's what’s on the lineup for the March 22, 2025 episode of AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday:
⚡Max Caster’s open challenge
⚡Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
⚡TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
⚡Konosuke Takeshita & Murder Machines vs. Rocky Romero, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe
