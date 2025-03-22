Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Set to Crown First-Ever Canadian Champion at Northern Rising

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is set to crown its first-ever Canadian Champion during Northern Rising, a special event taking place on May 10, 2025, at the Mattamy Athletic Center, formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens. The main event will feature a 20-person gauntlet match to determine the inaugural Canadian Champion. While no participants have been officially announced, former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal) has teased his involvement in the match.

In addition to the highly anticipated gauntlet match, the event will also feature the final showdown for the Women’s Canadian Championship. Kylie Rae will face Gisele Shaw in the conclusion of a tournament that began earlier this month at Mayhem in Windsor.

Maple Leaf Pro Northern Rising lineup for May 10, 2025, at the Mattamy Athletic Center (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens):

⚡Women’s Canadian Championship Tournament Finals: Gisele Shaw vs. Kylie Rae

⚡20-wrestler Gauntlet Match to crown the inaugural Canadian Champion