Backstage Reaction to Shocking Jon Moxley Spot on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley, who had just successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Cope at the Revolution pay-per-view, put his title on the line once more in a rematch on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

This time, the stakes were raised in a brutal street fight that lived up to its violent reputation, with weapons scattered throughout the ring and one of the most horrific moments in recent wrestling memory.

Cope introduced a spiked weapon into the match, initially using it to attack Moxley’s ribs and back before delivering a suplex directly onto the spikes. As Moxley rolled over, it was clear that the weapon had become lodged in his back, leading to a shocking visual that stunned the audience.

According to Fightful Select, “the reaction to the Jon Moxley/spikes spot was wild. A lot of disbelief that this finally happened after over a decade of teasing that type of thing on wrestling TV.” Fortunately, it was reported that Moxley was unharmed after the spot.

Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Swerve Strickland next month at AEW Dynasty.