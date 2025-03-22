UPDATED: Why Is Sami Zayn Missing from WWE Television?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sami Zayn’s sudden absence from WWE television leading up to WrestleMania 41 has sparked fan speculation.

Following his loss to Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at the March 1st Elimination Chamber event, Zayn disappeared from WWE programming, leaving many wondering about his status and return.

A report from Fightful Select has shed light on the situation, with sources confirming that Zayn personally requested time off from the company, clarifying the reasons behind his absence.

Despite the clarification, the timeline for Zayn’s return to WWE television remains unclear. While the reason for his absence is now understood, WWE has not disclosed any specific date or timeframe for his return.

UPDATE:

Sami Zayn has refuted this report from Fightful.