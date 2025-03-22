Scott Steiner to Host “Bicep Bash” in Las Vegas Before WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner, celebrated for his intense persona and muscular physique, is set to host a “Bicep Bash” event in Las Vegas on the Tuesday before WrestleMania. This exciting event will feature appearances from other iconic wrestlers, including Ron Simmons and Steiner’s brother, Rick Steiner. This gathering promises a unique experience for fans of the sport. Click here for more information.

Steiner, a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion, recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, where he discussed the possibility of both of his sons, Brock Rechsteiner and Brandon Rechsteiner, following in his wrestling footsteps and joining WWE.

When asked about the chances of both of his sons entering the wrestling world, Steiner expressed a cautious optimism:

“I’m not sure. They both loved it when they were kids and when I wrestled. All of a sudden when I stopped, they really didn’t pay attention to it too much. So I don’t know.”

He further elaborated on his son Brock’s potential journey into wrestling, touching on how Brock had connected with his cousin, Bronson (Bron Breakker), and other young athletes:

“Well, the thing that came about with Brock, because Brock, Brandon and Bronson (Bron Breakker), and there’s a couple other guys get in sometimes, Brandon’s basketball friends or Bronson’s other guys at wrestling, they’ll play video games. So with Brock talking to Bronson all the time, and of course he’s on a trajectory that’s unbelievable. He talks to Bronson, talks to Brock, then one thing led to another and he got the bug. He went out. He wanted to do it.”

Steiner went on to highlight the current state of professional wrestling, noting that it is an excellent time to get involved in the business:

“There’s not a better time to be wrestling because WWE is doing phenomenal. Then you have AEW, so it’s always good to have competition. So I never really wanted them to get onto wrestling, but I let them do what they want to do.”

A significant topic of discussion in relation to Bron Breakker’s WWE career has been his ring name. Despite being the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron debuted under the name “Bron Breakker.” Scott Steiner shared his thoughts on this, clarifying that WWE has never hidden his son’s lineage:

“Well, they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason, they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner, so I think Brock would probably use a Steiner name. I’m not sure if it would be Brock, but it would be Steiner.”

This comment suggests that although Bron Breakker is currently known by his ring name, the door is still open for his older brother, Brandon, to use the Steiner name should he choose to follow a wrestling career.