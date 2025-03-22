Vince Russo Calls Stephanie McMahon a Liar Over WWE’s ‘One-Year-Ahead’ Storyline Claims

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a discussion on The Brand, Vince Russo took aim at WWE's creative direction and challenged StephanieMcMahon’s assertion that the company plans its storylines a year ahead. He questioned the veracity of her statement, pointing out that if WWE truly planned its storylines that far in advance, then it was clear that major changes needed to be made.

Russo went as far as to suggest that Stephanie McMahon was either being dishonest about WWE's long-term planning or the company had spent a year producing disappointing storylines. "I’ll never forget a couple of years ago, Stephanie McMahon actually made the statement that the WWE books things one year in advance. And, bro, I had to laugh out loud because if we are seeing booking that has been planned for the last year, then everybody should be fired. So, let’s just call Stephanie McMahon a liar when it comes to that because either we call her a liar and say that is absolutely positively not true or they have booked a year of absolute s***," Russo said.

He also criticized the way Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship reign has been handled since WrestleMania 40, calling it poorly managed. Russo argued that if WWE had indeed planned Rhodes’ title defenses a year in advance, it reflected poor decision-making on the company’s part.

In his view, Cody Rhodes’ time as the Undisputed WWE Champion has been underwhelming, and if this is the result of long-term booking, then those responsible should be removed from their roles. "So Stephanie, are you going to tell me that this s***** year of booking for Cody Rhodes as the champion, this was all planned out a year ago? A year ago, you planned we are going to give Cody a s***** year of title defenses? Because that’s what it’s been. So, if what you’re saying is true, then people really need to be fired. If this past year the Cody Rhodes title defenses were planned a year in advance, none of those people have any business whatsoever working in the wrestling business because it’s been horrible. It’s been a horrible run for Cody Rhodes," Russo added.

This comes after McMahon, in an interview with Sports Business Journal, explained that WWE strives to plan its storylines a year ahead, noting, “We try to have a basic plan a year out. But, inevitably things happen and storylines change.” Despite her explanation, Vince Russo made his stance clear, and it’s unlikely that his harsh critique will win him any supporters among fans.