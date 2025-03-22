Jake Roberts Believes Lex Luger Will Walk Across the Stage at WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently discussed Lex Luger's long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame during the latest episode of The Snake Pit. In a candid conversation, Roberts reflected on Luger’s journey to this prestigious honor, offering praise and support for his achievements. Below are some of the key moments from their discussion:

When asked about Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, Roberts shared his heartfelt thoughts: “It’s been time for a long time. Lex has — he’s had a rough past. He had some things happen that weren’t cool. But he got past them, he paid his dues. And I’m glad to see him going in, man. I’m really happy for him.” Roberts emphasized the significance of Luger’s perseverance, acknowledging the personal challenges he overcame in order to reach this moment.

As for whether Luger will walk across the stage to accept his Hall of Fame honor, as he has previously stated, Roberts was confident: “He’s going to do it, man. I guarantee you he’s going to walk across that stage. It’ll be awesome, man.” The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to be a memorable occasion, and Roberts is eagerly anticipating the moment when Luger takes that iconic walk to join the elite group of WWE legends.