Glenn “Kane” Jacobs Challenges Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to Charity Wrestling Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 22, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently made headlines with a bold statement, claiming that he could “kick most Trump supporters’ asses [in a debate].” In response, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, challenged Walz to settle their differences in a charity wrestling match.

Standing at an imposing 7 feet tall, Jacobs proposed a 50/50 split of the gate proceeds between the selected organizations, and he offered to kick off the initiative with a $10,000 donation.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Jacobs challenged Walz directly. He tweeted:

“All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let’s put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?”

