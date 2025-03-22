WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marty Jannetty Dreams of One Last Match with Shawn Michaels

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 22, 2025

Marty Jannetty's final matches took place in 2018 for various independent promotions, but that hasn't stopped the legendary former member of The Rockers from dreaming about potential future opponents. In a recent appearance on the "Marcus Buff Bagwell" podcast, hosted by the star of the same name, Jannetty shared his thoughts on the possibility of one more match, particularly with his former WWE Hall of Fame tag team partner, Shawn Michaels.

During the podcast, Jannetty and Bagwell discussed their respective injuries, which have made it difficult for them to step into the ring again. While Jannetty showed Bagwell that he could still walk and jump around, he admitted that his shoulders were “gone,” which makes wrestling appear unlikely for him, despite his desire for one last match.

"I would love to get in and have one final match with Shawn," Jannetty said. "It might [draw a rating]... because with each other, we can still go pretty good... Two senior citizens in there. I don't know how many people would see that."

The two last teamed up in March 2005 for a one-off match against Robert Conway and Sylvain Grenier of La Resistance. Before that, they last faced each other in June 1996, after breaking up as a team back in January 1992. Michaels, like Jannetty, officially retired in 2018, although he came out of retirement for a brief return to the ring at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. There, he teamed with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane, securing a victory in what was considered a disappointing match by many fans.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #marty jannetty #shawn michaels

