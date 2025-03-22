WWE's Megan Morant Welcomes First Baby

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE broadcaster Megan Morant shared the joyous news on social media that she has welcomed her first child.

"I already love being a mom," Morant wrote, accompanied by a photo of her pushing a stroller.

Morant, who has been part of WWE since 2021, is currently co-hosting the Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts. She has also worked as a backstage interviewer, host of post-show broadcasts, and anchored The Bump.

She chose not to disclose the baby's gender or name.