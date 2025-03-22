Artist Artest Passes Away After Collapse at XVT Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Independent pro-wrestler Artist Artest tragically passed away after collapsing at an Xtreme Valley Wrestling event in Ohio tonight. XVT took to their Facebook page to confirm the news and share a heartfelt message.

“It is with great sadness that I have the duty to inform the fans of XVW that after collapsing tonight at XVW and being rushed to the hospital, Artist Artest has passed away. We wish to send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Our staff worked tirelessly to keep him alive until the medics arrived. We will pause activities in remembrance of the life of Artest. Rest in peace, champ.”

Artest, the current XVT ‘Next Gen’ Champion, was trained by TNA’s Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, and Jake Crist. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Artist Artest.

WNS extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Artist Artest.