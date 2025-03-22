D-Von Dudley Reveals How Vince McMahon Handled Disappointing Matches

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has shared insights into his time as a producer with the company, offering a glimpse into how Vince McMahon would respond to matches he found disappointing.

On his YouTube channel, D-Von opened up about how McMahon would frequently direct his dissatisfaction towards the producers rather than the wrestlers themselves, which D-Von considered to be somewhat unjust.

“If he didn’t like the match, he would take the headset off, put it on the table, look at you, and say, ‘Come here, why did you do such and such? What was the reasoning for that?’” D-Von explained.

The former wrestler-turned-producer continued, saying that McMahon would listen to the explanation before either accepting it or offering his own vision. “And you’d have to explain it to him, why you did what you did. He would either say, ‘Okay, I see that,’ or he would say, ‘No, that is not what I wanted, this is what I wanted.’ And you would have to deal with it.”

D-Von went on to note that in most cases, the producers would take the fall for any mismatched execution, even if the wrestlers strayed from the plan.

“Ninety percent of the time, the producer would be the one to get blamed,” he said. “I used to always say, ‘Listen, once they step through the curtain, I can’t hold their hands. If we give them the vision in the back and then they decide to go another route, I can’t stop that from happening. That’s something that the big boss would have to reprimand them for.’ Sometimes he did that, but a lot of times it fell on a producer.”