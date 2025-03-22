Braun Strowman Eyes Grand Slam After Victory Over Jacob Fatu

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the March 21 edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman emerged victorious over Jacob Fatu, securing his spot as the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. The match ended in a disqualification, following an attack by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Despite the unconventional victory, Strowman expressed satisfaction with the outcome in a WWE Digital Exclusive, acknowledging the challenges he faces each week.

"When you’re fighting three guys every week you take a win however you can get it. Disqualification, so be it. Whatever."

Strowman is focused on the future, with eyes set firmly on the United States Championship. He emphasized the significance of winning the title, especially as it would grant him Grand Slam status—a milestone he has long sought in his career.

“That [U.S. Championship] is the one title that has alluded me in my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I’m a Grand Slam titleholder and a guaranteed shoo-in at WrestleMania.”

As the pressure builds, Strowman’s determination grows, and this win sets him on a clear path toward securing one of WWE's most prestigious titles.