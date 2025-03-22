Boxing Legend George Foreman Passes Away at 76

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Boxing legend George Foreman passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

Hulk Hogan famously once claimed he missed out on a lucrative endorsement deal with the George Foreman Grill, allegedly due to a missed phone call, which ultimately led to George Foreman securing the deal.

The news of Foreman’s passing was first shared on his official Instagram account, where a heartfelt message was posted:

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman’s boxing career spanned from 1967 to 1997, earning him the nickname “Big George.” He was a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Foreman claimed gold in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, defeating the Soviet Union’s Jonas Čepulis in the finals by a second-round stoppage.

In 1987, Foreman made an unexpected return to the ring at the age of 38, after being away for 10 years. In his autobiography, Foreman revealed that his main motivation for the comeback was to raise funds for a youth center he had founded. Most of the money he earned during the first phase of his career had gone into sustaining the center.

Foreman held multiple titles, including the WBA, WBC, and IBF Heavyweight Championships. He remains the oldest man in boxing history to win a heavyweight title. His retirement record stands at 76 wins, with 68 of those wins by knockout, and only five losses.

After his boxing career, Foreman devoted himself to his faith, becoming an ordained minister. He preached on street corners before becoming the minister of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston, Texas. As an entrepreneur, he became widely known for the George Foreman Grill, a household name.

In 2003, Foreman was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, whom he married in 1985, and by his 11 children.

WNS extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of George Foreman.