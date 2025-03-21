Josh Alexander Reveals How TNA Slammiversary Plans Were Totally Changed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Last year’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view was supposed to conclude very differently, according to Josh Alexander.

During a recent stage event for the Johnny I Pro Show, both current and former TNA Wrestling stars, Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander, discussed the original creative plans for last year’s Slammiversary. Alexander shared how things were initially set to unfold before the plans changed.

“The original creative plans were I was not supposed to be in the six-way at Slammiversary,” Josh Alexander revealed. “Neither were you (Steve Maclin). I was not supposed to turn heel on Joe Hendry and do all this stuff with Joe Hendry and stuff prior to that. The original plan on paper was we were supposed to tag up.”

Plans in wrestling often change, and Alexander explained that the original storyline included him teaming up with Maclin.

“I think we were supposed to defeat The System at Slammiversary for the tag belts. We were gonna be tag champions and we were gonna feud with The Hardys or something and then after we drop to The Hardys — August, Septemberish or something — that’s when we were gonna go into this feud to go to Bound For Glory and obviously, things in wrestling, fluid and they change all the time.”

Alexander continued, “No matter how disappointed you might be. But, yeah, so we ended up scrapping all that. I end up turning heel. We kind of just had to run into this feud and built it up really quick for Bound For Glory and then pay it off at Turning Point.”

Josh Alexander’s TNA contract expired last month, and there are reports suggesting he may be heading to All Elite Wrestling in the near future.