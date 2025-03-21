AEW Announces Broadcasting Change for Collision Special

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new broadcasting change has been announced for AEW Collision Slam Dunk.

Earlier last week, AEW confirmed that it will host two TV special episodes of Collision on March 22nd and 23rd, 2025. Due to the NCAA Tournament, the show will be split into two parts, each airing at 11 p.m. ET.

Instead of the usual 2-hour episode, All Elite Wrestling will air two 1-hour Collision episodes following each night of the tournament. Fans can expect to see a lineup featuring top stars such as Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Chris Jericho, Harley Cameron, and more.

While U.S. viewers will see two separate 1-hour episodes, there is a major change for international fans. Today, March 21st, Triller TV announced that this week’s Collision will air as a full 2-hour show on Monday, March 24th.