UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall Eyes WWE Crossover with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' immense popularity in WWE has caught the attention of top UFC fighters, including some with aspirations to step into the squared circle alongside him.

Tom Aspinall, the reigning Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion, recently spoke to The Schmo, sharing his thoughts on possibly transitioning to WWE once his UFC career concludes. When asked about a potential crossover, Aspinall revealed that he envisions a future match with Cody Rhodes, even hinting at the possibility of them teaming up.

“No, that’s for when I’ve retired,” Aspinall explained. “That’s my retirement plan. Me and Cody Rhodes. Yeah, he’s my guy. So, yeah, me and Cody will have a match one day. I think we might team up because we’re both babyfaces, aren’t we?

“Maybe we could fight like Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the main heel? Well, John Cena just turned heel. Yeah, so a Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Babyfaces versus heels. Big matchup!”