Alberto Del Rio Speaks Out After Suspension by Tijuana Wrestling Commission

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

Earlier this week, it was reported that former WWE star Alberto Del Rio had been suspended by the Tijuana Wrestling Commission following an incident involving fans. The suspension will last for approximately six months, although Del Rio is still permitted to wrestle in other areas of Mexico.

Del Rio provided a statement to Sportskeeda.com regarding the situation:

“As it happened when we lost my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], The Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention. They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things. Today, they do the same thing [blame someone else for their own mistakes], but with me to divert the attention that, a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans].”

