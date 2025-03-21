MLW Moves Battle Riot VII to Larger Venue Due to High Ticket Demand

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

MLW has decided to relocate this year’s Battle Riot event to a larger venue.

Due to the "overwhelming demand for tickets," MLW revealed today that Battle Riot VII will now take place at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California. Initially scheduled for The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, the show quickly sold out, prompting the venue change. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new location, and additional tickets will go on sale next Wednesday, March 26, at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

The event is set for Saturday, April 5, and will stream live for free on MLW’s YouTube channel. Matt Riddle will headline the show, defending his MLW World Heavyweight Championship in the 40-person Battle Riot match. This match, similar to a Royal Rumble, has no rules, with eliminations possible via pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope.

Here is the current lineup for the show:

- MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle defends his title in the 40-person Battle Riot match

- MLW Middleweight Champion Mistico defends against Templario

- MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo defends against Shoko Nakajima

- Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Barbaro Cavernario & Magnus

- HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

MLW also announced that the event has broken the promotion’s all-time box office record.