Sean Waltman Returns to WWE in New Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

Sean Waltman is lending his expertise to the new generation of WWE talent.

Known to fans as both X-Pac and 1-2-3 Kid, Waltman made a lasting impact on the wrestling industry. He first gained recognition in WWE as 1-2-3 Kid, where he captured the WWF Tag Team Championship and even challenged for the WWF Championship.

As a member of The Kliq, an influential backstage faction that included Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, Waltman played a key role in shaping the landscape of professional wrestling. Beyond his WWE career, which also included a notable run as part of D-Generation X, he had a successful stint in WCW as Syxx and was an integral part of the NWO.

According to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that "Sean Waltman is working with the company watching videos of the ID talent." The WWE Hall of Famer is offering valuable advice to the next generation, guiding them on areas where they can improve and what aspects of their performance to maintain.

While the exact duration of Waltman's involvement in this role remains unclear, his mentorship is sure to make an impact on the future stars of WWE.

Tags: #wwe #sean waltman #xpac

