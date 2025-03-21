Two Big Title Matches Confirmed for March 28th WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

LA Knight will put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Braun Strowman on the March 28th episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the March 21st edition of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu faced off with Strowman in a match where the winner would earn a title shot against Knight. The action was intense, with both men battling fiercely. However, the situation took a turn when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered, attacking Strowman. The referee called for the bell, and Knight ran in to assist Strowman, helping him fight off Sikoa, Tonga, and Fatu.

Following the chaos, the broadcast team confirmed that Strowman would challenge Knight for the United States Championship on the March 28th episode of SmackDown.

In a backstage segment, Jacob Fatu vented his frustration with Sikoa, and tensions between the two continued to rise as Fatu walked away.

Knight is currently in his second reign as WWE United States Champion, having defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7th episode of SmackDown.

Additionally, WWE confirmed that The Street Profits will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly on the March 28th episode of WWE SmackDown.

