Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins Appear Set to Clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is on a collision course with CM Punk and Seth Rollins for WWE WrestleMania 41.

Tensions have been rising between the three stars, with Rollins and Punk locked in a bitter feud for months. Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns from the Royal Rumble match and attacked Reigns at ringside. Reigns returned on the March 10th WWE RAW, attacking both men during a Steel Cage match.

On the March 21st SmackDown, Reigns accused Punk of costing him at the Royal Rumble and Rollins of trying to kill him. He dared anyone to confront him, and Rollins answered. Rollins told Reigns he had made a mistake and should have let him finish Punk. Before their confrontation could continue, Punk interrupted.

Punk attacked Reigns from behind, and chaos ensued. The three men brawled, with officials struggling to separate them. Punk and Rollins pointed to the WrestleMania sign, and Reigns followed suit, using steel steps to attack both men as the show ended.