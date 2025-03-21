The Street Profits Debut New Entrance Music and Title Defense on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the March 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) made their way to the ring to celebrate their WWE Tag Team Championship victory, accompanied by a brand-new entrance theme. This new music was the same one they briefly used during their time in The Pride.

After entering, The Street Profits shared their thoughts on the monumental win. Dawkins reflected on the journey, mentioning how doubt had crept in over the past four years, but their victory had made it all worthwhile. Ford expressed his unwavering trust in Dawkins, acknowledging that through both the highs and lows, he always knew he could count on him.

However, their celebration was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar warned The Street Profits that their title reign would be short-lived, as Angel and Berto were ready to challenge for the gold.

Pretty Deadly, the official number one contenders, also interrupted the scene, telling Legado del Fantasma to step aside. Escobar, however, refused. Ford, not backing down, responded by challenging Legado del Fantasma to a match. The Street Profits then went on to secure the win.